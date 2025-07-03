iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $112.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

