Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 31 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Stryker were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $391.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

