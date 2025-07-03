North Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,381 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.9% of North Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $550.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.49. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $553.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.