First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $287.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.95 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.79.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

