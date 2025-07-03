Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Able Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6,260.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 9.6% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $679,936,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $550.80 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $552.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.09 and a 200 day moving average of $504.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

