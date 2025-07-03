Novem Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI opened at $305.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $306.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

