Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CAT opened at $398.18 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.65. The company has a market cap of $187.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.