iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

