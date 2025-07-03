Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $244.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.51. The stock has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

