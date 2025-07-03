Promising Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 30th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publishing, distribution, or hardware manufacturing of video games and related services. They allow investors to gain exposure to the gaming industry’s growth, driven by trends like mobile gaming, esports, and digital distribution. Prices of these stocks often fluctuate with major game releases, consumer spending patterns, and technological advances in gaming platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,528. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.50.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.49. 2,094,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.49.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.18. The stock had a trading volume of 336,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $102.46 and a 1 year high of $186.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $137.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48.

