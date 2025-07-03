Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Novem Group’s 8th Largest Position

Novem Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Novem Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

