First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IWF opened at $423.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $425.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

