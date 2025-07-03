Mutual Advisors LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 531,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.