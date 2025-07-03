Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

NASDAQ HON opened at $239.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.36 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

