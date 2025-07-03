Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
PG stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
