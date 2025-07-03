D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,792 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.