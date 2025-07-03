Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $18.46 Million Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 49.3% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
GE stock opened at $244.84 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $260.55. The company has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
