D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 14,365 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $500,192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $305.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

