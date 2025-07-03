North Capital Inc. Invests $345,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $305.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $306.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.50. The stock has a market cap of $500.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

