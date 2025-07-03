iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

