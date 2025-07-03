Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after purchasing an additional 516,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $176.03 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

