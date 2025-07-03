Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

