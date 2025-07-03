The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 39,285.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $257.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

