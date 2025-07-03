Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%

IJR stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

