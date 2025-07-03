North Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 950 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $282.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

