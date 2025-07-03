Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $550.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.09 and a 200 day moving average of $504.49. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $553.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

