EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 1.3% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of EOG opened at $122.94 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.