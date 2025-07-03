Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,923 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 72,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 148,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9,006.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.