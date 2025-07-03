Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,923 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 72,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 148,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9,006.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

