Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $160,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $561.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.