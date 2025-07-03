Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 109,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day moving average is $231.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.