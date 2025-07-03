Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Invests $702,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,711,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 536,584 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,229,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%
JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
