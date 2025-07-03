Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $66.51 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $66,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

