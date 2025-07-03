Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

