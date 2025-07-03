Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $305.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $306.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

