iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,046,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
