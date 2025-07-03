Clune & Associates LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

