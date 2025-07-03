Weaver Consulting Group Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $206.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $206.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

