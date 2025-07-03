Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

