Clark Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,316 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $72.97 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

