Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $72.97 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

