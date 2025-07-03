Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 154 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:FI opened at $172.49 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

