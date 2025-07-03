First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $27.98 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

