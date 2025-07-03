Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $45 Million Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $44,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,278 shares during the period. R.H. Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 115,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SO opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $94.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.