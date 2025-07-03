Clune & Associates LTD. Purchases 7,176 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
