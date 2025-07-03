Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.3% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

