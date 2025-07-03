Chaney Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chaney Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.4% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 273,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 6,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 69,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

