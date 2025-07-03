D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 19,905 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PNC opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average of $180.13. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock worth $1,882,322. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.