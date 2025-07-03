TKG Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TKG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4%

EOG opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

