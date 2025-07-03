D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

