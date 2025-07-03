iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $423.52 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $425.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

